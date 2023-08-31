The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has directed elected officials of local governments in the state to vacate their offices.

The directive is coming as the tenure of the officials expired on Wednesday.

“The constitutional tenure of the elected Chairmen and Councillors of Local Governments in Ondo State ends today, 30th August 2023,” a statement by the acting governor’s spokesperson, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, said on Wednesday.

“This implies that all Chairmen and Councillors would vacate their respective offices accordingly and hand over the administration of the Local Governments.

“Pursuant to the foregoing and in order not to allow for vacuum, the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has directed the Heads of Local Government Administration in the eighteen (18) Local Governments across the State to take charge of the administration of the Local Governments forthwith, pending further directives from the State Government.”

The statement urged the outgoing officials to hand over “properly, please.”

The acting governor thanked the officials for their services to the people of Ondo State and wished them well in their future endeavours.

It has become the practice of governors to allow the tenure of chairpersons and councilors to expire without conducting council elections.

The practice has always disrupted the democratic process in the third tier of government in the state.

The breach allows the governors to appoint caretaker committees for the local governments until elections are held.

In Ondo State, local government elections are scheduled for February 2024, seven months after the officials’ tenure expiration.

It was first scheduled for December this year but had to be shifted.

