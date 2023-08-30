The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have arrested a man in the state for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter.

The suspect, Sunday Ben, lives at Aka Itiam Etoi in Uyo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

He was arrested on 31 July after the incident was reported to the police, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Olatoye Durosinmi, told reporters on Wednesday at the police headquarters in Uyo.

“Suspect had earlier gone to carry the victim from the mother to his house. Unfortunately, the next day when he returned her, she was found with blood stains and injuries on her private part. She was taken for a medical examination which confirmed the obvious,” Mr Durosinmi said.

Mr Durosinmi was briefing reporters on the achievements of the police in Akwa Ibom for the months of July and August.

The police commissioner said the police, on 1 July, arrested Bright Nwoke, a 29-year-old resident of Eket Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl, and that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

The suspect confessed that he sent the girl’s younger brother out to buy a recharge card before he grabbed the survivor into a room, used his palm to cover her mouth to prevent her from screaming for help, the police chief said.

Child theft

Mr Durosinmi told reporters that the police, on 9 August, arrested a suspected child trafficker, Peace Paul from Obot Akara Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly kidnapping two children, aged five and three years, in May.

She sold the two children to Mary Eunice in Aba, Abia State who in turn sold them to Bella Uko in Asaba, Delta State, according to the police chief.

“Similarly, one Alayodi Paul Onyekwere ‘f’ of Abroma, Rivers State was arrested for stealing an 11-year-old daughter of one Emmanuel Macauley Daniel ‘m’ of Ikot Ikot Village in Obot Akara LGA.

“Suspect alleged to have been sent by her grandmother to steal the child which she led operatives to recover from Rivers State. The children are here today and will be reunited with their families,” he added.

Suspected oil thieves and kidnappers have also been arrested between July and August in the state, the police said.

“The suspects will have their days in court,” Mr Durosinmi said.

