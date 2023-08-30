The Delta State Government on Wednesday approved the sum of N167 billion as supplementary budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The government also gave approval of N10 billion as Social Investment to fund palliatives for the women, widows, youths and physically challenged persons.

The approvals were given at the State Executive Council meeting which was presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Wednesday at Government House, Asaba.

Part of the money would be spent on public works to cushion the impacts of the harsh economic situation faced by citizens of the state.

The State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze, his counterpart in Economic Planning, Sonny Ekedayen briefed journalists on the council’s decision, in company of Festus Ahon, the spokesperson to the governor.

Mr Ekedayen said the council approved the sum of N167 billion as 2023 supplementary budget of which about 65 per cent is for capital expenditure, while the balance is for recurrent expenditure.

N40 billion credit facility for local government councils

Mr Ekedayen said that the council also granted approval for a N40 billion credit facility offer to the 25 local government councils in the state to defray substantial part of outstanding retirement benefits to local government pensioners.

According to Mr Izeze, the approval for the N167 billion supplementary budget and the N10 billion funds for palliatives would be sent to the House of Assembly for approval.

He noted that the N10 billion would augment the amount the Federal Government provided for the state to cushion the impact of the economic hardship.

He said that the government also approved the construction of several roads in furtherance of the M.O.R.E Agenda of the Governor Oborevwori administration.

He said that all the three senatorial districts are covered and the road projects are “critical to the uplifting of the economic status of the people”.

“The council approved the reconstruction of Upper and Lower Erejuwa Roads in Warri; Rehabilitation of Esisi Road from Warri-Sapele Road to Estate Roundabout with a spur to Nana College to link Ajamimogha in Warri.

“Rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of the failed sections of PTI Road in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area; rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Oviri Court-Adagbrasa Road in Okpe Local Government Area.

“Also rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Ohorhe-Adagbrasa-Ugolo-Okuodiete road with a spur from Adagbrasa to Ughwagba community to Okan junction along the Eku-Osubi-Effurun Road in Okpe LGA.

“Construction of roads around Otovwodo Junction in Ughelli North LGA; Construction of Nsukwa-Umute-Adonte Road Phase 1 from Nsukwa to Umute in Aniocha South LGA.

“Remedial works for the failed approach to the bridge at Bedesegba along Ohoror-Bomadi Road in Bomadi LGA,” Mr Izeze said.

He added, “Council also granted approval for the installation of all-in-one LED solar powered street lights along NPA – DSC Expressway and its environs in Uvwie and Warri South LGA.

“It approved the payment of the 2023 counterpart fund for the Universal Basic Education Programme and for the organisation and hosting of the Seventh Edition of the National Youth Games in the state.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

