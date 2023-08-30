Troops of the Nigerian army have cracked down on an illegal oil camp belonging to suspected crude oil thieves in Obokofia, a community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said the operation was carried out by troops of 33 Artillery Regiment on Monday as part of their anti-oil theft operations in the country.

“In the crackdown, the vigilante troops intercepted 15 sacks and 13 jerry cans of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in the camp,” he said.

Two pumping machines, three power generators, a hose, and a tool box used for hacking into oil pipelines were the items recovered from the suspects, according to the army.

The army spokesperson said, in response to a tip off on Tuesday, troops intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 110 sacks of illegally refined AGO concealed in the creeks of Egbema West in the same Ohaji/Egbema Council Area.

“The vigilant troops equally intercepted two vehicles loaded with 18 sacks of illegally refined AGO within the same council area,” he said.

Illegal oil refinery site in Delta

Mr Nwachukwu said, in a similar operation on Monday, troops of 3 Battalion clamped down on an “active illegal refining site” in Enokora, a community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

The army spokesperson said the refining site contained three cooking ovens and reservoirs.

He enjoined Nigerians to report to security agencies any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to enhance ongoing operations to curb oil theft in the country.

Source of concern

Oil theft and its negative impact on the country’s economy have been a source of concern to the Nigerian government over the years.

The Federal government in August 2022 awarded a pipeline surveillance contract reportedly worth N48 billion per year (N4 billion per month) to Government Ekpemupolo, who is popularly known as Tompolo, to check massive oil theft in the region.

