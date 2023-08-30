The federal government has mourned the death of the designer of the Nigerian national flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi, who died at the age of 84 at his family home in Ibadan after a brief illness.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement he signed on Wednesday, said he was particularly saddened by the news of the demise of Mr Akinkunmi, an icon whose contribution to national unity will remain indelible.

Mr Idris said the death of Mr Akinkunmi came at the time Nigeria was reinventing itself for peace, development and enduring national reconciliation.

The statement noted that the country would miss the contributions of the deceased, especially at this time when “the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is banking on the Renewed Hope Agenda to build on the national fervour that characterised Nigeria’s journey to independence.”

The minister said he was confident that Mr Akinkunmi would continue to live in the minds of Nigerians for generations to come.

“The National Flag, one of our revered national symbols, is an asset for which Pa Akinwunmi has etched his name in the annals of Nigerian history.

I, therefore, wish to use this opportunity to express my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, praying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said

