The National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Ikeja, Lagos, has upheld the election of Lanre Okunlola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the member representing Surulere Federal Constituency II in the House of Representatives.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Okunlola as the winner of the 25 February general election.

Mr Okunlola polled 27,725 votes to defeat Olatunji Shoyinka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 4,875 votes to come second.

But Mr Shoyinka and the PDP proceeded to the tribunal to challenge Mr Okunola’s victory.

In its unanimous decision on Monday, however, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Mr Shoyinka and his party

The tribunal agreed with Mr Okunlola’s lead counsel, Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), that Mr Shoyinka’s petition failed and ought to be dismissed with punitive cost.

The tribunal also awarded N200,000 costs against Mr Shoyinka and in favour of Mr Okunlola and the APC.

Mr Shoyinka and the PDP, the 1st and 2nd petitioners, had, on 16 March, filed the petition marked EPT/LAG/HR/03/2023, joining Mr Okunlola, the APC, as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents.

The petitioners, through their lawyer, C. A. Abengowe, anchored their petition on two grounds.

First, they alleged that the election was invalid because of corrupt, illegal and wrongful practice perpetuated by INEC in connivance with Mr Okunlola and the APC through falsification, manipulation, and forgery of results.

Secondly, they argued that the election was invalid because of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

They prayed the tribunal for an order setting aside the results of the different polling units won by the APC, alleging that they were not in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

They also sought a declaration that Mr Shoyinka be declared the winner of the election.

Counter-argument

But Mr Okunlola, through his lawyer, Mr Shittu, filed a preliminary objection dated 7 May, asking for an order striking out and/or dismissing the petition for being incompetent.

He also filed a motion dated 9 May for an order striking out the petitioners’ reply dated and filed on 15 April.

Mr Shittu argued in the motion that “the Petitioners’ reply was an attempt to enlarge the petition, contrary to paragraphs 14 (2)(a) and 16(1)(a) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act 2022.”

Mr Shittu also addressed the allegations of manipulation. He argued that the petitioners “in the course of proceedings, failed to prove the commission of the allegation beyond reasonable doubt.

“They also failed to show that those allegations were committed by the agents of the respondents.

“We urge this tribunal to hold that the petition has failed, it fails, and ought to be dismissed with punitive cost in favour of the Respondents.

“We humbly submit that the tribunal should hold that the petitioners have failed to prove the allegations contained in the petition.

“Consequently, the reliefs claimed by the petitioners are not grantable by this tribunal and we therefore urge your Lordships to dismiss this petition with substantial cost in favour of the Respondents inclusive of the 2nd Respondent,” Mr Shittu added.

Delivering judgement on Monday, the tribunal upheld Mr Shittu’s argument and affirmed Mr Okunlola’s election as the authentic lawmaker representing Surulere Federal Constituency II.

