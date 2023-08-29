Women leaders of ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta region have called on President Bola Tinubu to publish the report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ann-Kio Briggs, who led the women, made the call during an interactive meeting with the Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the women leaders were drawn from various ethnic organisations, civil society groups, community and faith-based organisations, market women and non-governmental organisations.

Some firms were hired by the Nigerian government to carry out a forensic audit of the NDDC from when the commission was set up in 2000 to 2019, as ordered by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

But several months after the exercise was concluded, the government is yet to make the audit findings public.

Ms Briggs, a right activist, said the delayed in releasing the report of the audit was unacceptable, especially as billions were spent to carry out the audit.

She said, “The women of the Niger Delta are not happy that the forensic audit report of the NDDC has not been published.

“We wish to remind President Bola Tinubu that the report of the forensic audit under the previous government is unacceptably unavailable to the public.

“Also, we can no longer ignore the fact that NDDC is owed huge monies running into billions and trillions of naira,” she said.

Ms Briggs said the continued delay in the release of the money had limited the ability of the commission to function optimally.

She said that women of the region have been neglected despite standing with the men in the struggle for justice, equity, accountability, and development of the region.

“We, therefore, expect you (Ogbuku) to make the concerns of the women one of your priorities by ensuring that this engagement with us will yield better results,” she added.

She commended the managing director for seeking partnership with International Oil Companies, developmental partners, and other government agencies to address challenges confronting the region.

‘Opportunity to discuss’

Speaking, Mr Ogbuku said the commission had concluded plans to initiate projects and programmes that would develop the capacity of women and youths of the region.

According to him, the commission was currently working on holding a Niger Delta Stakeholders Summit to address many of the challenges faced by the various groups, including women groups.

“We want to give all our leaders, political, traditional, youths, women, and other leaders the platform and opportunity to discuss what our future should be.

“The women form the core of our development programmes. We have met and spoken with the youths, and now it is the turn of our mothers.

“Women are critical stakeholders as part of the commission’s programme to engage with all stakeholders in the formulation of NDDC’s overall strategies for the region’s development,” he said.

Mr Ogbuku said the summit would give women the opportunity to discuss their expectations for the future as well as provide others the chance to contribute ideas for the region’s development.

“Similarly, stakeholders will use the opportunity to leverage on the 2023 budget – which, once signed, we should be able to agree on the areas of priorities on our current realities,” he added.

(NAN)

