Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State will on 1 September unveil N1.6 trillion ($2.1 billion) pipeline of 30 projects at the first Enugu State Investment and Economic Growth Stakeholder Roundtable.

The governor is also scheduled to launch the Enugu State Integrated Sector-Based Productivity Growth Strategy.

Chidiebere Onyia, the secretary of the Enugu State Government, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Monday.

He said the Enugu State Integrated Sector-Based Productivity Growth Strategy, which was a precursor to the launch of the maiden “multi-stakeholder and fully transactional Diaspora and Investment Forum” scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, would be held in Enugu.

This, Mr Onyia said, would draw investors from across various industries locally and internationally.

“The $2.1 billion project pipeline spans several industries, including transportation and healthcare infrastructure, as well as energy, power, and agro-allied industrialisation.

Senior executives from the World Bank Group, the African Development Bank Group, the International Finance Corporation, the African Export-Import Bank and the United Kingdom Department for Trade and Business are expected at the summit.

Others are Africa Finance Corporation, the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund, commercial banks, Corporate pension Funds, Private Equity Funds, Infrastructure Funds, and other domestic financial institutions.

According to Mr Onyia, the infrastructural project includes net-zero aligned projects that can unlock Enugu State’s and South-east economic potential.

“The Roundtable discussion will cover a range of topics, including addressing barriers to investment and economic growth in Enugu State, improving investor confidence in the State, and understanding investor’s risk and return preferences.

“It will be used in identifying partnership opportunities for project preparation and co‑investments,” he stated.

Mr Onyia, a professor, explained that the Enugu State Integrated Sector-Based Productivity Growth Strategy was in line with Governor Mbah’s determination to grow the Enugu State economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

“Implementation of the State’s Integrated Sector-Based Productivity Growth Strategy will ensure that those sectors with the greatest potential for growth are supported through measures to reduce unnecessary regulation and boost innovation and growth.

“The new administration recognises private investment as a key driver of long-term economic growth and prosperity.

“The roundtable discussion will lay the groundwork for long-term partnerships and cooperation that can catalyse Enugu’s accelerated economic growth.” Mr Onyia said.

He hinted that when it is released, the plan is expected to “incentivise and encourage private” sector investors, as well as others, to participate in the financing and delivery of critical infrastructure investment projects.

(NAN)

