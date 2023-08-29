The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has embarked on a confidence-building patrol while urging residents to go about their lawful businesses unhindered and without fear on Mondays.

Mr Uzuegbu, on Monday, patrolled and interacted with residents and traders in Nkanu West Local Government Area, especially traders within Orie Market in the Akpugo community and Eke Market in the Agbani community.

He encouraged traders to always go about their lawful businesses on Mondays like every other business day, assuring them of the provision of adequate security for them and their businesses.

It would be recalled that the police commissioner had earlier patrolled the 9th Mile and some parts of the Ezeagu Local Government Area on 21 August, including the Oyofo-Oghe community and the Awha-Imezi community that clashed recently over a land dispute.

Fidelis Ogarabe, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, and Onyeamu Akaeme, the assistant commissioner of police in the Department of Operations, accompanied the police commissioner.

Others in his entourage included Princewill Ijeoma, an assistant commissioner of police, who is the commanding officer of 3 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Enugu, and other senior police officers.

Social and commercial activities are slowly picking up on Mondays in Enugu State as the state government, security agencies, and residents put up a strong resistance against the weekly sit-at-home enforced by a breakaway faction of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), a group which is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out of South-east and some part of South-south Nigeria.

The IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, recently ordered his lieutenant, Simon Ekpa, to bring an end to the sit-at-home in the South-east.

Mr Ekpa, who lives in Finland, leads the breakaway faction of IPOB. He has been dishing out orders, instructing residents in South-east Nigeria to stay indoors on Mondays as a protest against the continued detention of Mr Kanu by the Nigerian government.

(NAN)

