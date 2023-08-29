Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said he would not beg the Nigerian government to release him from the facility of the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja.

His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor in a statement, said Mr Kanu disclosed this on Monday when the IPOB leader’s legal team visited him at the SSS facility.

Background

Mr Kanu was first arrested in 2015 under the administration of former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The IPOB leader was later granted bail in April 2017. He fled the country after an invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State, by the Nigerian military in September of that year.

He was re-arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021, about four years after he fled the country.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on 13 October 2022, held that the IPOB leader was extra-ordinarily renditioned to Nigeria and that the action was a flagrant violation of the country’s extradition treaty and also a breach of his fundamental human rights.

The court, therefore, struck out the terrorism charges filed against Mr Kanu by the Nigerian government and ordered his release from the SSS facility.

But the government refused to release the IPOB leader, insisting that he (Kanu) could be unavailable in subsequent court proceedings if released and that his release would cause insecurity in the South-east, where he comes from.

The government, through the office of the then Attorney-General of the Federation, later appealed the court ruling and subsequently obtained an order staying the execution of the court judgement at the Supreme Court.

Mr Kanu, on 3 November 2022, through one of his lawyers, Mike Ozekhome, filed an appeal against the stay of execution order at the Supreme Court.

But the court is yet to resume hearing on the appeal following repeated adjournments.

‘Begging an insult’

The first Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amaechi, in November 2021, led a delegation of prominent Igbo leaders to the then Nigeria’s President, Mr Buhari, and requested him to release Mr Kanu.

But Mr Buhari declined the request.

Mr Amechi would later die in 2022, at the age of 91.

Speaking during the visit by his legal team on Monday, Mr Kanu said he would not beg the Nigerian government to release him at this time because that would be “an insult to the memory” of Mr Amaechi who led the delegation to appeal for his release.

The IPOB leader said Mr Amechi, despite his old age and ill-health repeatedly travelled from South-east to Abuja, begging the government to honour his “dying wish,” but was “treated with disdain” by the government.

“Thus, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is of the firm view that he does not need to beg the Federal Government of Nigeria to release him. The Court of Appeal has already made a pronouncement in that regard and that pronouncement has remained sacrosanct till date,” Mr Ejiofor said in the statement.

The lawyer called on “every person of goodwill” to prevail on the Supreme Court to set a date for an “expeditious hearing” of the appeal filed by the government against the court order that freed Mr Kanu.

