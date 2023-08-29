A female cleric in Nigeria has alleged that a police officer demanded 15 litres of petrol as a bribe from her when he flagged down her car on a highway.

The cleric, Helen Ukpabio, who stated this in a Facebook post on Sunday, said the incident happened on Ogoni Road, while she was returning from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Calabar in Cross River State where she lives.

She had traveled to Port Harcourt for a church programme, according to her.

Mrs Ukpabio, who is an evangelist and the founder of the Liberty Gospel Church, said the officer kept her on the highway for over an hour because of her alleged refusal to offer a bribe.

“He ordered my bags be opened and searched thoroughly, even spreading them on the road. Imagine the wickedness!” she wrote on the social media platform.

“I don’t give bribe,” she added.

The evangelist uploaded photos and a video clip of the incident.

Mrs Ukpabio could be heard saying, “Shame to you, shame to you” in the video, while people who traveled with her were busy pulling out her luggage from the boot of a white-colour SUV, apparently on the instruction of the unnamed officer who was armed with an AK-47 rifle.

The officer moved about slowing, staring at the luggage on the ground and inside the car.

“Imagine the embarrassment! Imagine the embarrassment!” one of the people traveling with Mrs Ukpabio could be heard shouting angrily in the background of the video.

Apart from the SUV, the officer also searched a black pickup truck that was in Mrs Ukpabio’s convoy.

The officer was not heard asking for a bribe in the one-minute, seven-second video.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the police for their comment.

