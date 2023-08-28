The chairperson of the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, has urged workers of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Sokoto, Sokoto State, to shun and expose any act of corruption in the hospital.

Mr Owasanoye, Law professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), gave the charge at the inauguration of the hospital’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) on Monday in Kware Local Government Area.

The chairman, who was represented by the Resident ICPC Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Garba Tukur-Idris, stressed the

need for the workers to continue to ensure that the hospital remains corruption-free.

He attributed the rising level of corruption in public offices to

community pressure and expectations of people on public service workers in the country.

Mr Owasanoye commended the Medical Director of the hospital, Shehu Sale, a professor, for his support of the ACTU and ensuring it performed effectively.

The chairman explained that the federal government mandated ICPC to establish anti-corruption units in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as an internal mechanism of monitoring and reporting

corruption issues.

He enjoined the inaugurated ACTU members to live above board and serve as representatives of the ICPC in the fight against corruption in the institution.

“Undeniably, for the war against corruption to be fought and won in all MDAs on a sustainable basis, all hands must be on deck, as allies in the war against corruption, we believe that members of ACTUs need to be on the same page with the ICPC, ” Mr Owasanoye added.

In his comment, the Medical Director commended ICPC for its support and encouragement which ensured sanity and prudence in the affairs of the hospital.

Mr Sale pledged to sponsor some hospital staff for training at ICPC Academy to strengthen their capacity and effectiveness in the fight against corruption in the hospital.

He said that the hospital had automated all its services including financial transactions, as part of efforts to ensure transparency in its activities.

He lauded the ICPC’s approach to combating corruption and called on Nigerians to support the anti-corruption agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ACTU members were sworn in by Suleiman Ahmad, a lawyer, while a lecture on ACTU responsibilities was delivered by Abdullah Abubakar.

