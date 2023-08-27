Delegates from 48 nations of the world attended the 2023 International Ministers’ Flaming Fire Conference of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Abuja, which ended on Sunday in Abuja with a thanksgiving service.

Thousands of the members of the church from the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also attended the conference held in the 100,000 seater Glory Dome at its headquarters on Airport Road in the Nigerian capital city.

Several guest gospel songs, ministers and spiritual sons of the founder of the senior pastor of DIGC, Paul Enenche, graced the five-day power-packed event.

Besides those on the ground, thousands of worshippers worldwide joined via online, television and other social media platforms.

Themed “The Forces of Revival”, the conference began formally on the evening of Tuesday, 22 August. However, there was a healing and deliverance service on the morning of that day and a relationship and family breakthrough service the previous day.

All through the five days of the conference, there were morning and evening sessions ending with an all-night service tagged “Worship, Word and Wonders” Friday night.

Mr Enenche and his wife, Becky Paul-Enenche, ministered during the event.

In his opening sermon titled “What is Revival?” on Tuesday evening, just after declaring the conference open at exactly 7.43 p.m., Mr Enenche, a medical doctor, said, “We are in the end time (and) the end time is the most drastic move of God such as the world has never seen.”

Taking his anchor scripture Acts 8: 5-8, Mr Enenche listed 13 features of revival as the saturation with heavenly climate and atmosphere, the manifestation and exhibitions of the Almightiness, the humiliation and destruction of the forces of evil, the liberation and the restoration of the people to health, wholeness and liberty, the sanitation of spiritual climates over territories, the intensification of world impact and the realisation of genuine conviction and conversion.

Other features he mentioned are the realisation of genuine transformation of lives/the production of authentic disciples, the explosion and intensification of zeal and passion for God, the escalation of supernatural experiences, encounters and visitations, the submission of whole cities and territories, the explosion of supernatural supplies and the explosion of joy and celebration.

Subsequently dwelling on Psalm 85:6, Habakkuk 3:1-2 and the second chapter of Joel, Mr Enenche also taught on a series of subtopics on the Forces of Revival such as “The Necessity of Revival”, “A strong People”, “As the Appearances of Horses, Men of War, Focus and United” “They Shall Run” and “A Mysterious Supernatural People.”

Mrs Enenche taught on “The Force of Consecration”, taking her texts from Genesis 12:1-4 and Roman 12:1-3 and “Martial Harmony for Revival”, drawing from Joel 2:7-8.

The conference witnessed diverse ear-tingling testimonies, deliverances, healings and encounters with God. Some of these encounters remarkably produced revelations about the nation of Nigeria.

Some notable testimonies came from Mr Enenche’s spiritual sons across the countries of the world and Nigeria on their spiritual exploits. They include Paul Peter from Botswana, Godwin Ojotu from Russia, Joseph from Cameroon, and a Ghanaian-born pastor based in Tanzania

Particularly interesting was the one shared by one of the ministers from Benin City in Edo State who submits to the servant of God. He testified of how an old man, obviously an angel, rescued his wife from the kidnappers’ den. She had been kidnapped while returning from missionary work.

Mr Ojotu also testified about his exploit in Russia, where the most widely professed faith -Russian Orthodoxy- is the largest. Membership of his church is largely in Russia. Impressed by what God used the cleric to do in the European country, Mr Enenche asked him to “go back to Russia and oppress the demon atheists.”

Apart from the yearly conference held in the last week of August, the 27-year-old Dunamis has other major events, including the Nations Worship in His Presence in January, the Destiny Recovery Convention in May and the Kingdom Power Glory World Conference in November every year.

