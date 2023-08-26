The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army has warned troops deployed to checkpoints against bribery and other unprofessional conduct capable of portraying the service in a bad light.

The warning was conveyed during a lecture on the responsibility of troops deployed to various checkpoints in the Division area of responsibility.

According to a statement on Friday by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the Division, Jonah Unuakhalu, the sensitisation lecture was held at Abakpa Military Cantonment, Enugu.

“The military has been involved in manning checkpoints across the country due to insecurity which has threatened the sovereignty of the country.

“Despite the numerous advantages of military checkpoints, there has been a series of complaints from the civil populace on the unprofessional conducts of troops at military checkpoints which negates the aim of setting up the checkpoint,” Mr Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, said.

Continuing, he said, “Roadblocks and checkpoints are mainly security measures implemented by the authorities to monitor and control the movement of vehicles and people in a particular area.

“They serve various purposes including law enforcement, security and traffic management,” he said.

The division’s spokesperson said that various topics were discussed during the lectures, including the implication of extortion and how erring personnel could be sanctioned for it.

“The general public is therefore advised to desist from giving gratification to soldiers at checkpoints and report cases of misconduct by troops to the appropriate authorities.

“The Division will continue to carry out its assigned and constitutional role in line with global best practices,” he assured.

(NAN)

