The Nigerian Army has said that no money was carted away when its vehicle was attacked by armed robbers on Wednesday in Benin, Edo State.

A soldier was killed when the robbers attacked the army Toyota pickup truck at Akpakpava Road in Benin.

Yemi Sokoya, a spokesperson for the 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin, said in a statement on Friday that media reports suggesting that the robbers made away with Ghana-Must-Go bags containing money were inaccurate.

“Contrary to several reports, a clerk from 4 Brigade Finance office and a driver went to town to fix the office printer and also stopped at WEMA bank to process and collect a bank statement.

“The armed gang in a red Toyota Camry car, who must have trailed and noticed that the soldiers were not armed, opened fire on the vehicle at a traffic light junction probably thinking the soldiers were carrying money.

“But when they discovered that the vehicle was empty, they zoomed off. Unfortunately, some of the bullets hit the driver on the chest and he died.

“A lot of reports have insinuated that the armed robbers made away with huge cash in a Ghana-Must-Go bag. That is entirely false, as no cash was involved,” said Mr Sokoya, a captain.

The spokesperson said the army, alongside other security agencies, were making efforts to arrest the suspects and bring them to book.

The army’s statement contradicts what the police in Edo said about the incident.

“A good Nigerian reported the incident at the police station covering that neighbourhood. The hoodlums carted away ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bags believed to have been loaded with cash from the van,” the police spokesperson in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor, told reporters.

(NAN)

