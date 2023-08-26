A pastor of an unnamed church in Anambra State, Prosper Igboke, has reportedly committed suicide.

Mr Igboke, 30, was said to have died instantly after jumping from a two-storey building because he was rejected by his lover, whom he had trained at a university, according to a report by Punch.

The incident happened in July in Nnewi, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased hailed from Leru, a community in Umunneochi Local Government Area, Abia State, but resided in Nnewi in Anambra State, where he was serving as a pastor.

A family member of the deceased, who asked not to be named, told reporters on Saturday, that the deceased had made a marriage proposal to his unidentified lover, but she declined.

“He jumped down from a two-storey building and died. I am surprised that a man of this age and a pastor can do this,” the family member said.

The family member said he was buried in a forest for committing “sacrilege” according to the tradition of the community.

“He was eventually buried on Friday in a bush,” he added.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident was yet to be reported to the police in the state.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, however, promised to inform the police personnel around the community for “necessary action.”

