President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a term of four years.
Mrs Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas has served as the Acting MD/CEO of NELMCO since the tenure of pioneer NELMCO MD/CEO, Adebayo Fagbemi, ended on 8 May 2023.
Furthermore, her previous interim role and new substantive appointment has created a vacancy in her previous position: Executive Director, Liability Management.
Accordingly, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dimla Joel Nchinney to serve in NELMCO as the substantive Executive Director, Liability Management.
By these directives of the president, these appointments take immediate effect.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 25, 2023
