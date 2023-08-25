The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has warned sponsors of cultism not to ask him to release any cultist arrested in the state or risk being disgraced.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the commissioner described those sponsoring the cultists to kill other people as “cowards who should cover their faces in shame.”

The police spokesperson said the commissioner has vowed to clamp down on cultists terrorising residents of Awka, the state capital.

Mr Adeoye has ordered an onslaught against cultists and their sponsors in the state, he said.

The police commissioner also vowed that the police in the state would “come down very hard on the heartless cultists” who take pleasure in killing others.

He assured residents of Anambra State that peace and tranquillity, which had eluded them lately due to the recent cult-related killings in the state capital, would be restored soon.

The police boss appealed for the cooperation of the residents in the efforts to flush out cultists in the state.

Background

There have been frequent cult-related attacks in Anambra State for a while now, especially in Awka.

In July, for instance, suspected cultists beheaded a member of a rival cult leader in Eke Awka Market in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier in January, at least five people were killed in separate cult-related attacks in Okpuno Community, Awka South and Obosi Community in Idemili North Local Government Areas of the state.

Also, suspected cultists killed six persons in November 2022 in another cult clash in Awka, the state capital.

