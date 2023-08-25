The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has upgraded its School of Health Science to a College of Health Science and Technology, the registrar of the college has revealed.

The registrar, Nura Garba, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the NBTE inspected the school’s teaching and non-teaching staff, physical structures and teaching equipment before upgrading it.

“The NBTE has also approved the school to undergo a diploma and Higher National Diploma (HND) of about Nine courses in the college.

“With this development, the state will enhance its healthcare workforce across the 287 political wards and remove areas to address the mortality rate in the state through adequate manpower.

He said the state government has also announced a monthly stipend for students who are indigenous to the state and a subsidy on tuition fees for students from the state.

“All students of the college from Jigawa state are receiving an N3,000 monthly stipend as pocket money. A student from Jigawa will pay only one school fee while the remaining academic session is tuition-free, Mr Garba said.

Mr Garba, however, said the college, which was founded in 1989, was not without its challenges. He said the new administration met challenges in the college that need to be addressed to effectively run the health institution.

“The college now faces a dearth of female hostels because of the increase in several admissions.

“One of the female hostels constructed in the old-kano state has a crack and the college authority has evacuated the students to safer buildings. That has compounded the college’s hostel challenge.

“With the new development, the college will have more admissions and this has resulted in more demand of teachers for physical structures to accommodate the new entrance which we believe that the government is adequately responding to them.

“The school’s upgrade was achieved due to the political will of the governor who stood firm in ensuring that the college produced more health workers to address the dearth of health workers in the state,” Mr Garba said.

