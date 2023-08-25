Emeka Oduoza, son of the Chairman of NOVA Merchant Bank, Phillips Oduoza, is dead.

Emeka died over the weekend in New York, United States at the age of 27. Blackstone Inc., an American alternative investment management company based in New York City, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Until his death, the statement said the deceased was a reputable and valued member of Blackstone, one of the largest financial institutions in the world.

It said the young Oduoza was renowned for his excellence, dedication, and impact within the financial landscape in the States.

The statement added that Emeka’s career had been marked by consistent dedication to his craft, a vision for growth, and an unwavering commitment to the principles that underscore the world of finance.

Born in New York, he spent his life cultivating relationships, pursuing passions, and leaving a lasting mark on those fortunate enough to have known him, the statement said.

“Emeka was not only a beloved family member and friend, but he was also a distinguished member of the Blackstone community.

“His exceptional skills and commitment to his work as a Blackstone member made him a valued and respected colleague. He approached his responsibilities with unwavering dedication and a deep sense of integrity, leaving an indelible impression on all who had the privilege of working with him,” the statement said.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Emeka had a passion for life that was infectious. He had an insatiable curiosity and a thirst for knowledge, which led him to explore the world and engage in meaningful conversations with people from all walks of life. His ability to connect with others on a genuine level made him a true friend to many,” it added.

Emeka is survived by his parents, Jumai and Phillips Oduoza, his brother, Uzoma, nephew, sister-in-law, numerous uncles, aunties and cousins.

He will be buried on 5 September in Los Angeles, California, United States.

