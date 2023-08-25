Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for Bayelsa governorship election, says the party will retain the state in the 11 November election, going by recent developments.

Mr Kefas stated this at the meeting of the council on Thursday in Abuja.

“Our campaign is not merely a quest for power but a commitment to transformative leadership that fosters growth, equity and unity.

“Bayelsa’s potential is limitless and we stand at the crossroad of history waiting to shape a trajectory. Our campaign will be driven by the voices of the people and our policies will reflect their aspiration.

“Governor Douye Diri promises to prioritise education, health care, infrastructure, job creation, youth and women empowerment and also sustainable development as the corner stone of his agenda.

“Our success will not be defined by victory at the polls, but by the trust we have built over time and the positive impact we have made in the lives of Bayelsa people,’’ he said.

Mr Kefas tasked members of the council to work in synergy toward a successful outing at the poll.

“Let us remember that unity is our strength.

“Let us foster an environment of collaboration where innovative ideas flourish and define our strategies,’’ he said.

The incumbent governor and PDP candidate in the election, Mr Diri, who expressed confidence that the party would be victorious, said the factor or issue of federal might would not work in the election.

“I am not very sure that even the federal might that we use to know of, I am not sure that there will be any federal might for a candidate that has been roundly rejected by the people.

“The federal government is also not a government that will be anti-democracy. The federal government will stand to defend democracy.

“We are in a democratic system and I believe that if we work well and do not take it for granted, we have already won. It is not over until it is over,’’ he said.

Mr Diri said although Bayelsa was a PDP stronghold, the campaign council should not undermine the threat by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“But there is a popular saying in my place that when a blind man tells you that he is going to stone you, it means that he is standing on top of a stone.

“So let us not take our opponents especially of the APC for granted.

“In Bayelsa I will like to let you know that this election is across party line. So we are not going there to deride APC,’’ Mr Diri said.

(NAN)

