Ukraine says its troops landed in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 and which Kiev says it is committed to retaking.

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) carried out the landing as part of a special operation and all tasks were fulfilled, said Andrey Yusov, a spokesman for the agency, on Thursday.

Russian media reported the attack took place at Cape Tarkhankut, in the far west of Crimea, and that the Ukrainian forces had been repelled.

According to the Russian news outlets Mash and Shot, which delivers their reports on the social media platform Telegram, the Ukrainians landed in rubber boats near a campsite.

Holidaymakers there were startled by gunshots and explosions, they reported.

Shots reported, citing Russian intelligence circles, that the crews of four inflatable boats about 15 to 20 men were later killed.

Yusov denied Ukrainian losses in the course of the commando action and said it was Russian forces who were weakened, although he did not give a precise number of casualties.

The battlefield claims could not be independently verified.

(dpa/NAN)

