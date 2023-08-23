The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said it has built about 103 mini-grids nationwide through the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) initiative.

Ahmad Salihijo, the agency’s managing director/chief executive officer, disclosed this while speaking during the 10th mini-grid virtual roundtable discussion on Wednesday.

The NEP is a federal government initiative that is private-sector driven and seeks to bridge the energy access deficit by providing electricity to households, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), educational and healthcare facilities in unserved and underserved rural communities through the deployment of mini-grid, Solar Home Systems (SHS), captive power plants and productive use appliances to ensure sustainability of these off-grid solutions.

Speaking during the roundtable discussion, Mr Salihijo said the REA has successfully deployed 103 mini-grids across Nigeria under the Performance Based Grant (PBG) subcomponent of the NEP.

This, he said, signalled a crucial advancement in enhancing electricity access for households, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as public facilities in rural and underserved regions of Nigeria.

“The REA was established with the mandate to increase access to electricity by bridging the energy access deficit in Nigeria. Since its inception, we have made significant progress in achieving this goal.

“The Agency is implementing various electrification programmes – like the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) targeted at creating lasting impacts by fostering economic growth, improving education, and enhancing the overall quality of life of Nigerians,” he said.

He explained that one of the key strategies that the agency is using to achieve this goal is the PBG sub-component.

He said the PBG is a financing mechanism that provides grants to qualified developers to construct and operate mini-grids in rural communities.

So far, Mr Salihijo said the PBG has been very successful in attracting private-sector investments in mini-grids.

“Through the NEP, over 80 mini-grids have been completed and commissioned, connecting about 32,000 households, MSMEs, and public facilities and providing clean and reliable electricity.

“The Solar Hybrid Mini-grid component has witnessed remarkable success, with a total of 46,661 verified connections made to households, MSMEs, and public facilities,” he added.

He said each connection is a step towards bridging the energy gap and fostering economic development.”

“An additional 281,578 connections are in progress, poised to further expand the project’s impact and reach,” he noted.

In his remarks, Abba Aliyu, the head of the REA project management unit of the NEP, expressed satisfaction at the accomplishment.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have successfully completed and commissioned 103 mini-grids as part of the NEP initiative. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to communities that have long been underserved,” he said.

“Our goal has always been to empower communities with the power of electricity. These 103 mini-grids represent brighter futures, improved livelihoods, and growth opportunities.”

According to him, the initiative has already positively impacted over 230,000 people across Nigeria, leading to positive changes in their daily routines, economic activities, and overall quality of life.

“The installation of 5.8 MW of photovoltaic (PV) capacity underscores REA’s commitment to harnessing renewable energy sources for sustainable power solutions,” he added.

He explained that the successful deployment of 103 mini-grids stands as a testament to the project’s dedication to creating a brighter and more electrified future for communities throughout Nigeria.

“We’re not stopping here. Our vision is to keep expanding, keep innovating, and keep bringing light to every corner of this nation,” he added.

