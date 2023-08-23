The police said they have arrested an inspector who was seen in a viral video assaulting an unidentified motorist in Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The viral video

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the inspector violently removed the cap of the motorist and hit him with it.

“You don’t know me? Talk rubbish, and I will beat you up. I will tell my boss they will put you inside the booth. Do you know who you are dealing with?” he yelled at the motorist.

“How many of your people are inspectors of police? Shut your mouth,” he said while slapping the motorist repeatedly.

The motorist did not retaliate.

The incident happened in Owerri, PREMIUM TIMES learnt. But it was not clear when it happened.

Police react

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Barde, has condemned the inspector’s “unprofessional conduct”.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner also ordered a monitoring team of the police to investigate and identify the inspector for “necessary disciplinary action.”

He published his telephone number and asked the victim to contact him.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a highly disciplined organisation and will never tolerate the misconduct of the officer seen in the video,” he said.

In another statement later on Wednesday, Mr Okoye confirmed the arrest of the inspector.

“The recalcitrant inspector has been identified; he is currently undergoing an orderly room trial, after which necessary disciplinary action will be taken against him,” he stated.

The police spokesperson did not, however, mention the name of the inspector.

Not the first time

The latest incident occurred about four months after the police in Imo State commenced an orderly room trial of six officers who were caught in a video assaulting two people in the state.

The assault on the two unidentified people in the South-eastern state came about two days after the police arraigned an officer who allegedly killed a man in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, over his refusal to give N100 bribe.

The police, in mid-April, also demoted an officer who was filmed slapping a motorist in Rivers State, another state in South-south.

