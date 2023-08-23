The immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has formed a new group, ‘Omoluabi Progressive Caucus’ in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.

Mr Aregbesola, also a two-term governor of the state, launched the group in Ilesa on Tuesday.

He was a close associate of President Bola Tinubu until they fell out over the candidate of the APC in Osun for the 2022 governorship election.

Gboyega Oyetola, who was the APC candidate, lost the election. The party did not recover from the defeat before the 2023 elections, losing from the presidential to the state House of Assembly polls.

Many attributed the losses to anti-party activities of the followers of Mr Aregbesola.

Efforts to broker peace between him and Mr Oyetola were rebuffed.

The president on Monday swore in Mr Oyetola as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

The launch

A day after, on Tuesday, Mr Aregbesola launched the new group, however, saying it is not a faction of the party but a union of like-minds within it.

He restated his commitment to progressive ideals and the APC even as he stated that political parties are amalgamations of different interests and tendencies.

“The Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC), actually one of the caucuses in the state. We are not a faction. We are the genuine foundation members of the party, and we have no intention of abandoning the ship of the party as it navigates the most turbulent waters. We are no sprinters but long-distance runners, and we will still be standing when all the fair-weathers have gone.

“A political party is actually an agglomeration of interests and tendencies. Reading well from the United States where we borrowed the Presidential System, we can see that the Republican Party is made up of big businesses, nationalists, religious right and others. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, is composed of welfarists, labour unions, ethnic and sexual minorities and others.

“They are together in the party because their interests are broadly similar, and they believe the party is the right vehicle for them to realise their goals. Sometimes, they compete and clash, but for most part, they cooperate and form strong bond to give their party the victory in every election cycle. The party loses anytime this bond is broken,” Mr Aregbesola stated.

Mr Aregbesola further added that the launch of the Omoluabi Caucus is to renew their path in progressive politics as inherited from Obafemi Awolowo Bola Ige, amongst other progressives who epitomise the Omoluabi ethos.

The former governor added that the loss of the party in the last election in the state can be traced to the departure from progressive ideals.

“What we have come to do here today is to renew our commitment to the path of progressive ideology and politics as inherited from our great past heroes, beginning from Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Chief Bola Ige and others in the pantheon of progressive politics too numerous to mention.

“Emerging from the ashes of the near annihilation of our party in the governorship election of 2022 and the general election earlier this year, we should rise up and renew our strength and reclaim our place in the political firmament in Osun.

“We have been at this juncture before, after the 2003 election in which our party lost the stakes and was at its nadir in the state. At that point, likeminded progressives under the banner of Oranmiyan emerged to begin a movement that mobilised our members and the people of the state into a veritable electoral machine that won the 2007 governorship election, which ushered an epoch-making two-term administration in the state and handed over to a successor from our party.”

Mr Aregbesola also argued that Osun people did not reject the progressives, citing the warm reception he said was accorded his tendency in the state.

He said the people were only unhappy with the managers of the party at the time of the elections.

He said the APC lost the elections in the state over a lack of discipline.

The members of the group were said to have been drawn from the 332 wards in the state.

APC scribe curses traitors

Also on Tuesday, the National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru, said the wrath of God awaits those who had benefited from the party but betrayed it during the last general elections in the state.

Mr Basiru lost his bid for reelection to the Senate from Osun Central District. He was later appointed the national secretary after the occupant of the office, Iyiola Omisore, and the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, stepped down.

“Those that had benefitted from the party and still betrayed us, we have handed over their matter to God. If you know you are tired of the party, leave, but don’t stay and still work against it. Those that betrayed us are now disappointed.

“I want to thank all our supporters for standing with the party. APC garnered over 113,000 votes in Osun Central Senatorial District in the last election. President Bola Tinubu won Osun Central Senatorial district in spite of all the intimidation and harassment by the thugs.

“I refuse to go to tribunal to challenge the result, God who created me knows his plan for my life, and I give thanks to God. I appreciate those who stood by me, especially in Osogbo and Olorunda. They proved to the people who claimed they owned Osogbo they are not the owners of Osogbo but the indigenes.”

