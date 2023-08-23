Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar on Wednesday visited and commiserated with the families of the deceased crew members of the ill-fated MI-171E Helicopter that crashed in Niger State on 14 August.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Edward Gabkwet, an air commodore, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Gabkwet said the air chief visited the families in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

While condoling the families over the painful loss, Mr Abubakar said the loss was a major setback for the NAF, which would take the service some time to get over.

He assured the families that the NAF would never abandon them but always stand by them till the end.

He also assured them that the sacrifices of their loved ones would not be in vain, adding that the NAF family, as well as all Nigerians, would forever remember them for giving their lives for the survival of the nation.

“The NAF will always stand with you and support you till the end,” he said.

In another event, the CAS while interacting with officers and personnel of the NAF unit, appreciated them for their commitment and efforts in the ongoing joint-military operations in the Niger Delta.

He also assured them that the sacrifices of their fallen colleagues would not be in vain, adding that the service would do everything possible to forestall such occurrences in the future.

According to the statement, the NAF MI-171E Helicopter crashed while on a casualty evacuation mission in Niger on 14 August, killing the entire passengers and four NAF crew members on board.

“The deceased crew members include Flt.-Lt. Adamu Ibrahim, Flt.-Lt. Anthony Duryumus, Lance Cpl Alaribe Daniel and Lance Cpl Briggs Stephen Peter.

“It is important to also mention that two NAF Regiment personnel, Cpl Jauro Amos and Lance Cpl Abdulrahman Abubakar, also lost their lives as part of the Nigerian Army personnel who were recently ambushed and killed by terrorists in Niger State,” Mr Gankwet said.

(NAN)

