The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will Monday depart Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Vice President Shettima will join other businesses and political leaders worldwide at the Summit scheduled for the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.

Notable leaders expected to attend the event include South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa; President Xi Jinping of China; Brazil’s President, Luiz da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seven-three dignitaries including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the chairperson of the African Union Commission and the President of the New Development Bank have also been invited.

The summit is expected to deliberate on issues of trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation, and global governance reform.

It will also continue its outreach to leaders from Africa and the global South; as it focuses on global geopolitics, trade and infrastructure development

BRICS, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is a group of five major emerging and developing economies.

The BRICS group accounts for more than 42 per cent of the world’s population, 30 per cent of the world’s territory, 23 per cent of the global economy and 18 per cent of global trade. One of its founding values is a shared commitment to restructuring the global political, economic and financial architecture to be fair, balanced and representative resting on pillars of multilateralism and international law.

The vice president will be accompanied on the trip by some senior government officials and he is expected back in the country at the end of the week.

Olusola Abiola

Director Information

Office of the Vice President

