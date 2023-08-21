The House of Representatives Committee on HIV, AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control has called for tough action against the prevalence of fake malaria drugs to curb the high rate of mortality due to malaria.

The committee’s position was contained in a statement issued by its Chairman, Amobi Ogah (LP, Abia), on Sunday to commemorate World Mosquito Day.

World Mosquito Day is observed annually on 20 August to celebrate British doctor Ronald Ross’s discovery in 1897 that female anopheline mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans. The theme for 2023 is “Fighting the World’s Deadliest Killer—the Mosquito. ”

Mr Ogah stated that the federal government must declare a state of emergency on the disease because Nigeria still accounts for the highest number of malaria-related deaths worldwide.

“The prevalence of fake malaria drugs will be looked into to avoid further deaths recorded. We will carry out our oversight functions to ascertain the role of primary health care in the Roll Back Malaria Programme.

“Nigeria is a country in need of protection from malaria. Its death toll from the disease makes up nearly a third of the world’s 619,000 malaria deaths a year.”

He stated that his committee is committed to fighting the deadly disease by engaging relevant people and organisations in the fight.

“The committee is not unmindful of the challenges being faced by Nigerians in the fight against these ailments, especially in the fight against the control of Malaria in the country, which appears to defile solutions.”

“The committee will work with relevant stakeholders in the fight against malaria in ensuring that monies budgeted for are used for the purpose for which they are made,” he said.

Mr Ogah added that the 10th House would ensure adequate implementation of legislation to eradicate malaria in the country.

