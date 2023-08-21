Gender Advocates have tasked the new Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohaneye, and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Florence Obi, to ensure the varsity’s Dean, Faculty of Law, Cyril Ndifon, is brought to book over allegations of sexual harassment.

On 14 August, female students of the law faculty held a peaceful rally against the professor whom they accused of harassing them, an allegation he denied when he told PREMIUM TIMES that the protest was sponsored by lecturers in the faculty who did not like his style of leadership, although the varsity had suspended him.

The VC told PREMIUM TIMES that the university management would investigate the allegations but that the students would be required to provide evidence to back up their complaints.

Reacting to the ensuing development, the Executive Director, Project Alert on Violence Against Women, Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, lamented the recurring trend of sexual harassment over the years and in Nigerian universities.

“Sadly, what has become obvious is that Prof. Cyril Osim Ndifon is not alone. Indeed, there are many NDIFONS – in the Faculty of Law, in other department and faculties in UNICAL; and even in other universities in the country. University of Calabar is not alone in this sexual rot in our universities. In truth, NO UNIVERSITY or TERTIARY INSTITUTION is exempted.

“Years ago, it happened at Obafemi Awolowo University. It also happened at University of Lagos etc. Sexual predators are all over our campuses. Sexual harassment and sex for grades have become normalized and lecturers, Head of Departments, Deans all engage in these illicit, unprofessional, criminal and despicable acts. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”, she said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

According to her, these “atrocities” damage the psyche of children especially girls as it affects the quality of graduates being churned out yearly.

She further expressed concern that a “law professor, instead of teaching law, is cheating the law. While he is supposed to teach students how to uphold the law, he is teaching them criminal conduct and how to get away with it. He has gotten away with it for decades and has proven to be the ultimate professor of crimes.”

Similarly, the Executive Director of Adinya Arise Foundation, Mabel Ade, condemned the lecturer’s reported actions.

“I don’t think as a lawyer anybody who is called a lawyer should have this kind of trait especially a lawyer who is training lawyers. We don’t need such a role model in our country”, she said to PREMIUM TIMES.

Way forward

The Project Alert boss, Ms Effah-Chukwuma whose platform encourages survivors to speak up and hold perpetrators accountable in one of its projects, KASA meaning ‘Speak UP’ and conducted in tertiary institions in Cross River and Akwa-Ibom states, urged the Vice Chancellor to set up an investigative panel of credible persons to wade into the matter.

“We also call on her to ensure that NONE OF THE STUDENTS who participated in the protest is VICTIMISED in any way by the lecturers in the faculty. Special attention should be paid to their tests and exam scripts”, she said.

The gender advocate also called on the police to arrest, investigate and prosecute Mr Ndifon and any other lecturer mentioned in this criminal act.

“We encourage the police to be more detailed and professional in carrying out their investigations this time, leaving no stone unturned. Impunity should not be encouraged or tolerated by the police, with “a call from above” from the police hierarchy, corrupt family members and friends of Prof Ndifon in politics, governance or otherwise sufficient to subvert justice”, she added.

Mrs Ade also called on the new Women Affairs Minister to take this situation as her first duty “and make sure she joins in the work that all the activists are doing to ensure that this man is brought to book.”

She also told the political appointee to ensure that every girl that has been violated and is bold enough to testify should be protected and given a space and voice to speak up so “that this m*d man is brought to book.”

Repeated action

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Mr Ndifon will be in the news for sexual harassment and demand for sex in exchange for grades.

He was previously suspended by the school authority in 2015, a move upheld by the Industrial court, when the graduating law class of 2004 petitioned the then Cross River State Commissioner of Police alleging that the lecturer raped a 20-year-old law student in his office, which he challenged in court.

His suspension was lifted about a year later under unclear circumstances.

