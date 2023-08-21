Erstwhile Director of New Media at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Pius Ughakpoteni has been elevated to the position of Director of Corporate Affairs of the Commission. The appointment of the former Director of Abuja Liaison office of NDDC followed the retirement of the outgoing Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Ibitoye Abosede.

The appointment which takes effect immediately comes with a new mandate and responsibility as his former department (New Media) has been merged with the Corporate Affairs Directorate. The merger created a unified and integrated function for the Corporate Affairs directorate that will oversee all aspects of external and internal communications, stakeholder engagement, reputation management, and brand strategy for the NDDC.

Ughakpoteni, who is an experienced journalist, served as the Director of New Media at the NDDC from October 2022 till his new appointment, after a seven-month stint as the Director of Abuja Liaison Office. In those capacities, he led a team of talented and passionate professionals who have been using digital platforms and tools to communicate the vision, mission, and achievements of the NDDC to the public and stakeholders.

The new Director, Ughakopeni is a management expert, a skillful writer with insightful and analytical skills, acquired during his many years in journalism practice.

Over a period of 30 years, he garnered a wealth of experience that spans journalism, management, public relations, and practice-driven research across Nigeria’s private and public sectors, as well as universities in England and Switzerland.

Born on 26 June, 1964 in Eruemukohwarien, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Ughakpoteni started his academic career as a home boy in St Paul’s Primary School, Ughelli, from where he moved on to the Government College, Ughelli.

That humble beginning has today blossomed and taken Ughakpoteni into the international arena where he is currently a doctoral candidate at Business School Lausanne, Chavannes, Vaud, Switzerland, working on Business Administration, Business Transformation & Entrepreneurship, C-Suite Leadership for Corporate Sustainability Performance Advancement.

His research interests lie at the intersection of leadership, sustainability, innovation, change and strategy implementation. According to him, he is fascinated by collaboration and constructive engagement for change as well as by questions around how to work with top executives to advance corporate sustainability performance for the good of all.

Passionate about continuous professional development, Ughakpoteni earned three Master’s degrees from three universities in England in six years. These are: Master of Science in Business and Management Research from Henley Business School at University of Reading (2017); Master of Business Administration in Leadership and Sustainability from the University of Cumbria (2014) as well as Master of Arts in Leading Innovation and Change from York St John University (2013). He had earlier bagged the PR Academy, Maidstone House, Maidstone, United Kingdom Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

Right from his university days, Ughakpoteni has won several awards. These include: Utuks Group of Companies Prize for Best Graduating Student in the Department of Management Studies; United Bank for Africa Prize for the Best Graduating Student in Business Administration; Niger Delta Development Commission Best Senior Staff Award 2007 (Corporate Affairs Department), as well as the Dean’s List Student, York St John University at Robert Kennedy College, Zurich during Master of Arts, Leading Innovation and Change studies in 2013.

Ughakpoteni is the author of the book entitled: “Making the Niger Delta work: Strategy Execution Tips from the Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan.” He also has several other publications in academic journals, including the one entitled: “Top Management and Leadership Antecedents of Corporate Sustainability Performance: A Scoping Review.”

He is happily married and is blessed with children.

