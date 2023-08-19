The Enugu State Government and an international airline carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, have agreed to form a partnership for mutual growth and development.

Some officials of the airlines disclosed this on Saturday during their courtesy visit to the Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State at the Old Government Lodge in Enugu.

The officials said the partnership will include exploring different available opportunities such as the training of youths in Enugu at the Ethiopian Airlines Aviation University and other areas of interest.

The delegation was led by the outgoing Traffic and Sales Manager of the firm, Henok Sirak, during the visit.

“Our meeting with the governor was a productive meeting aimed at strengthening ties and exploring avenues for mutual benefits,” Mr Sirak told reporters after the meeting.

The outgoing traffic and sales manager said their discussions with the governor centred on collaborative opportunities and strategies to enhance the airlines’ operations within the state.

He stressed the commitment of the government and the firm to forge a common front that would contribute to the growth and development of the state’s economy.

On his part, Mr Mbah expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, describing it as a pivotal step towards the realisation of his administration’s economic development plan in the state.

The governor explained that the partnership was part of his administration’s efforts to boost the Gross Domestic Product of the state economy through diversification.

He wished the outgoing manager well and pledged that his administration would work with the new manager of the airline firm, Zeleke Flate, who was introduced to him (Mbah) at the meeting to ensure that both parties benefit from the partnership.

