Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will on 21 August host a retreat, organised by the Committee of Retired Inspectors-General of Police (IGPs) in Ibadan.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Ani said the retreat would hold from 21 August to 23 August at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan.

He said the retreat, with the theme: “Intervention Of Ex-Inspectors General of Police For Strategic Contribution To Effective Policing In Nigeria” would brainstorm on effective policing in Nigeria.

The PSC spokesperson said dignitaries expected at the retreat are all retired IGPs, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Chairman of PSC, Solomon Arase and the acting IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun.

According to him, Mr Makinde will be the chief host at the event.

Mr Ani said papers to be presented at the retreat are Current State of Police Preparedness; Issues, Challenges and Prospects as well as Strategic actions and steps towards restoring NPF’s primacy in internal security architecture of Nigeria.

He said the discussion and experience-sharing session on the imperativeness of employing the experiential knowledge of the retired IGPs in the effective management of internal security in Nigeria would be part of the retreat.

The PSC spokesperson said Aliyu Attah, a retired IGP, and the chairman of the committee is the convener of the retreat.

