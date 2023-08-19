The Ad hoc Committee of the House of Representatives investigating job racketeering in federal agencies has refuted media reports that the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, was indicted by the panel for the recruitment of 300 personnel.

The Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), at the resumption of hearing on Friday, said the committee did not indict JAMB or its registrar, rather the committee is only interested in fact-finding.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the committee queried Mr Oloyede for recruiting 300 personnel without advertising the roles in newspapers.

Speaking on the process of the probe, Mr Gagdi said the committee will submit its report to the House after the conclusion of its investigation.

“I want to say it here that as a matter of fact, do not take any report of indictment against anybody serious. This committee has not indicted the Registrar of JAMB and we have not indicted any institution.

“You can only say that after we submit our report. There are reports going out that we have indicted JAMB Registrar. No, we have not submitted any report anywhere and so, don’t quote us out of context, please.

“We had a very good interaction with him and nobody should preempt the decision of this committee to say that somebody is ‘faulty’,” he said.

The ongoing investigation has unveiled allegations of forgery and bribery in some federal agencies, particularly in the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

