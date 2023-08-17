Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, on Wednesday, warned kidnappers to desist from abducting residents of the state.

“Enough is enough,” the governor said.

Mr Otu issued the warning in Calabar after he administered the oath of office to 31 commissioners in the state.

The governor, who directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute criminals in line with extant laws of the state, announced a reward for any useful information that would curb kidnapping in the state.

He said in their quest for illicit wealth; criminals have resorted to kidnapping and other crimes that were alien to the culture of the state.

“I have directed all security agencies to employ all resources at their disposal to ensure that this menace is stopped forthwith and all hostages freed and reunited with their families.

“It is rather sad that instead of keying into the new administration’s development strategy in the way of amnesty, few criminal elements have resorted to making an income while holding a gun on our head.

“These criminals have suddenly made our once peaceful state a pariah for tourists, investors and even ordinary people; we must put an end to this inhuman treatment by criminal elements.

“Let me state unequivocally that enough is enough; this must stop not tomorrow but today; my administration is ready to enforce the law to the letter in order to bring criminal activities to an end,” Mr Otu stated

Speaking further, the governor said the security architecture of the state was now better positioned and would henceforth be ruthless with criminals.

He advised residents not to allow the economic hardship in the country to push them into crime.

The Cross River State Government was working hard to provide palliatives to residents to cushion the negative impact of the fuel subsidy removal, Mr Otu said.

Some gunmen, on 13 July, abducted Ekanem Ephraim, a professor and a neurologist with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

Doctors in the state have withdrawn their services in protest of the professor’s abduction.

(NAN)

