The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has advised lawyers to desist from standing surety to secure bail for their clients under investigation.

The Acting Commander of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Commission (ACE I), Halima Rufa’u, gave this charge on Wednesday.

She spoke while hosting the Executive Committee members of the Ibadan Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Oyo State. The NBA branch executives were led to the EFCC official’s office by their chairperson, Folashade Aladeniyi.

A statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said Ms Rufa’u also noted during the meeting with the lawyers that the commission’s administrative bail was free.

An administrative bail is granted to suspects by law enforcement agencies at the investigations stage and usually lasts until the case gets to court and the judge issues the overriding bail conditions.

According to Ms Rufa’u, the commission does not charge any fee from lawyers or family members of detained suspects before releasing them on bail.

But she warned that lawyers could land in trouble by standing surety for their clients detained for investigations.

“In the event the suspect was released and later jumps administrative bail, the commission will have no choice than to arrest the lawyer first, before going after other sureties,” Ms Rufa’u warned.

Read EFCC’s full statement below:

Administrative Bail is Free – EFCC

Administrative Bail is Free – EFCC

Securing administrative bail of suspects in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, custody is free. The Acting Commander of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Commission, ACE I Halima Mustafa Rufa'u, stated this on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, when she received in her office Executive Committee members of the Ibadan Branch of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, led by its chairman, Folashade Aladeniyi.

According to her, the Commission does not charge any fee from lawyers or family members of detained suspects before releasing them on bail.

She, therefore, warned lawyers to desist from standing as “surety” and legal representative, at the same time, to suspects, noting that such an act could not only get them into trouble but does not portray the legal profession in good light.

“In the event the suspect was released and later jumps administrative bail, the Commission will have no choice than to arrest the lawyer first, before going after other sureties”, Rufa’u warned.

The Zonal Commander, however, commended the NBA for the visit, saying it would strengthen the existing collaboration and synergy between the two bodies.

In her remark, the chairperson of the committee, Folashade Aladeniyi, commended the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC for its efforts in curbing cybercrime and related fraud activities in Oyo State.

“I want to commend the Ibadan Zonal Command and the EFCC at large for its activities towards curbing economic and financial crimes, especially cybercrime in the country. This is evident in the statistics of convictions secured by the Commission over the years”, Aladeniyi stated.

She, however, appealed to the Zonal Commander to protect the rights of suspects in detention by ensuring their quick release while also causing investigation into the activities of politically exposed persons accused of corruption in the state.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

16/08/2023

