The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said the 10th National Assembly has resolved to address issues surrounding multiple taxation in the country.

He said this would be done through a bill addressing the anomaly.

Mr Abbas said this when Lee Hun Seung, the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, paid him a courtesy call in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said a committee to address the anomaly had been set up, adding that there was a mutual understanding between the two countries to address it to help businesses thrive.

He said South Korea has over 20 companies in Nigeria plus investment worth over N3 billion, adding that it would encourage the country to do more.

This, according to him, is by way of lifting the burden of multiple taxation.

He commended the relationship between South Korean and Nigerian parliaments since 2015.

He described such as a worthy investment, adding that the focus of the 10th assembly was to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

He called on the South Korean parliament to continue collaborating with the Nigerian parliament on legislation to improve the ties between the two countries further.

He further called for increased business promotion by organising trade fare and investment in the mining and petroleum sector.

Mr Seung, while speaking, urged Nigeria to cement the economic ties between the two countries, adding that it was ready to help Nigeria in the area of technology.

He said since Korea has technology, it would be willing to establish a partnership that would profit the two countries, adding that Nigeria is the largest trading partner in the African continent.

He said in September, there would be a G20 meeting, and President Bola Tinubu would attend, adding that the South Korean President and the Nigerian leader would have further discussions on partnership.

He said the meeting would provide a new foundation for more relationships between Nigeria and South Korea while congratulating the president on his election.

(NAN)

