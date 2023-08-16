The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is set to host the 2023 LCCI International Business Conference & Expo tagged “Invest Nigeria.”

About 80 different countries in the world will be present in Nigeria, for the event.

During the event, there will be the signing of landmark investment agreements between Nigeria and other Countries, the introduction of ten Unicorn Companies to the Nigerian Economy, and the establishment of 1000 new start-ups.

The highlights of the event, according to a press statement made available to journalists last week, will feature the following:

A Business Forum headlined by the Presidency, State Government, Diplomats, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Leaders of the organised private sector.

There would be a Governors’ session before the keynote address, where five state governors will speak to the audience on investment opportunities in their states and the available incentives.

After this, there would be 10 Business to Business Sessions on Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fintech, Textile, and Creative Arts.

Four Government to Government meetings between representatives of the Nigerian government and representatives of other governments, are expected to follow the sessions.

There would also be an Expo section with delegates and exhibitors from different Countries.

The event is scheduled to hold on Tuesday and Wednesday, 29 and 30 August 2023, by 9:00 a.m. at the Eko Hotel and Suite, Lagos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

