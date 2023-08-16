Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has assured that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains strongly committed to deepening democracy in the country.

Mr Shettima stated this on Tuesday when he received some leaders of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The vice president emphasised the need for all Nigerians to work together to nurture the nation’s democracy.

“Ours is a young nation, a young democracy and there has to be a sense of belonging, a sense of inclusivity by all component units in the federation.

“The beauty of democracy is that it is about inclusivity, it is about give and take and as such the Tinubu administration is strongly committed to deepening our democratic values.”

Mr Shettima commended the role played by IPAC towards ensuring stability in the polity.

“IPAC deserves some commendation, we value you, IPAC keeps our democracy going, you deserve commendation. Honestly, I will strive to nurture and strengthen this relationship with the full confidence and backing of my principal.”

Mr Shettima, who told the delegation that though the country was going through some challenges at the moment, was optimistic that given the policies and decisions that have been taken by the new administration, it was a matter of time.

According to him, the country will soon overcome economic challenges, especially those related to the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the president has a lot of regards and empathy for Nigerians, adding that in the coming months, the economy would stabilise and Nigerians would come to appreciate the policies of the Tinubu administration.

He stated that the government has a robust plan in the pipeline for addressing the economic challenges facing the country.

Earlier, the National Chairman of IPAC, Yabaji Sani, congratulated the Tinubu administration on its inauguration and expressed the readiness of IPAC to support the new administration to move the country forward.

He said that IPAC was for national unity, inclusivity and dialogue, adding that opposition parties need to contribute to the progress of the country.

He affirmed his trust in the ability of President Tinubu to transform the country.

In the delegation of IPAC were the acting National Chairman of NNPP, Abba Kawo-Ali, National Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, and Sylvester Ezeokenwa, National Chairman, APGA.

Others are Ralph Nwosu, National Chairman, ADC; Okechukwu Osuoha, Deputy National Legal Adviser, PDP; Zainab Ibrahim, and Assistant Secretary General, APC, among others.

(NAN)

