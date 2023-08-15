The newly appointed Permanent Secretary State House, Olusesan Adebiyi, officially assumed duty on Monday in Abuja, pledging his unwavering commitment to the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

At a handover ceremony held at the State House Administrative block, Mr Adebiyi, who previously held the position of Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health, expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Tijjani Umar.

He acknowledged Mr Umar’s dedicated service to the nation and congratulated him on his successful retirement on 10 August.

”I sincerely pledge my commitment to my fatherland. I will put forth my best effort for the success of the administration.

“I pledge my faithfulness, hard work, honesty, and sincerity of purpose in ensuring that every assignment given to me is carried out to the letter,” Mr Adebiyi affirmed.

READ ALSO:

The permanent secretary urged State House staff to work as a cohesive team with renewed vigour and dedication to succeed.

In his remarks, Mr Umar said it was an honour to have served two presidents, Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, during his three-year tenure as permanent secretary State House, from 5 April 2020 to 10 August 10, 2023.

”Driving around the State House today gives me great pleasure because I have seen how much we have impacted the community.

”When you look to the left, right and centre, there’s something somewhere that people will continue to use and benefit from that we initiated, completed and delivered, ” he said.

Mr Umar hinted at a memoir chronicling his career in public service, slated for publication soon.

Although he was born in Kabba, Kogi State, Mr Adebiyi hails from Ekiti State.

Abiodun Oladunjoye

Director, Information

State House

August 14, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

