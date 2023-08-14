A 28-year-old Nigerian man, Ezekiel Eseoghene, allegedly faked his kidnap with the intention to extort his family members.

Mr Eseoghene also masterminded the kidnap of other members of his family in Odovie, a community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, South-south Nigeria, according to the police.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect has been arrested.

How it happened

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said a woman, Regina Ogana, and her husband were earlier kidnapped on 2 August in the community. The woman’s husband is an elder brother to the suspect.

The couple was kidnapped alongside other members of their family.

The police spokesperson said while Mrs Ogana was killed by the kidnappers, other members of the family were released after N1.3 million ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

He said the police in the state were already investigating the murder of the woman when her husband contacted operatives to inform that the suspect, Mr Eseoghene, made a “suspicious call” claiming that he had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding N500,000 as ransom, which the family swiftly sent via the suspect’s bank account.

READ ALSO:

Mr Edafe said, on receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Wale Abass, ordered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Oreropke Police Headquarters, Paul Oboware, to investigate the matter and ensure arrest of all suspects involved in the kidnap.

“Consequently, on 11 August at about 11:45 p.m., acting on technically generated information, operatives of the Division’s Anti-Crime Patrol Team led by Mr Oboware stormed the Odovie Community in Ughelli North LGA and arrested the said Ezekiel Eseoghene Obeje at the same spot where the sum of N1.3 million was earlier paid as ransom for the release of his elder brother, the husband of the deceased,” he said.

“Investigation revealed that the said Eseoghene, who is a member of Eiye confraternity, faked his own kidnap and is also suspected to have masterminded the kidnap of his brother and other family members which led to the death of Regina Ogana,” the police spokesperson stated.

The police are investigating the case, he said.

Abduction for ransom is the prevalent crime in most Nigerian cities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

