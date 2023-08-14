The police in Imo State said they have arrested two suspects for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl at Umuoduagu, a community in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects committed the crime in a house where the minor lives with her father.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, gave the names of the suspects as Chika Abalake, 42, and Jude Uchenna, 25.

He said they were arrested by police detectives following complaints filed on 10 August by the survivor’s father.

“The suspects, who allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor severally in her father’s house, any time he went to work, are cooling their heels at the division’s custody where preliminary investigation is ongoing.

“Subsequently, they will be transferred to SCIID Owerri for continuation of a discreet investigation.

“Medical reports revealed that the victim has severe injury in her vulva as a result of defilement and the minor has opened up to her father and the police, narrating how the suspects defiled her repeatedly,” Mr Okoye said.

The spokesperson said the police would update the public on further development in the case.

(NAN)

