Chairman of Sokodeke, Cargo and Travel Tour Ltd., Ibrahim Yahaya, has apologised to the 2023 Hajj pilgrims who registered their luggages with the company for the delay in the delivery of their goods on schedule.

Mr Yahaya, who tendered the apology in a statement on Sunday, explained that the delay was as a result of some extra charges newly introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service and other agencies during the just concluded Hajj operations.

The chairman said the company had shouldered all the responsibilities of the extra charges which cost millions of naira to enable the pilgrims get their goods.

Mr Yahaya informed the pilgrims who registered their luggages with the company that all the goods are now in custody of the company for collections.

He said for easy collection of the goods, pilgrims should contact Saddam Hussaini via the followings numbers 08075238004 or Hajiya Fadilat on 08166464817.

The chairman of the company re-assured pilgrims that the company would continue to provide good services, adding that such incident would not occur again.

He appealed to the concerned authorities to revisit the extra charges which was not part of the initial agreement before the commencement of the Hajj operations as most of the pilgrims are low income earners. (NAN)

