The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the killing of two people at the Kofar Gayan area of Zaria, Kaduna State, during an attack by suspected terrorists late Saturday.

According to a statement signed by the speaker’s media aide, Musa Krishi, he said the suspected terrorists invaded the area, shot sporadically, killing the individuals, while they kidnapped others.

The killings, coming just over 24 hours after the death of several people during the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque, were unfortunate and abhorrent, the statement said.

“Expressing disgust at the killings of the two innocent people, Speaker Abbas noted with concern the recurring attacks in parts of Zaria and environs in the past few years.

“The lives of Nigerians, wherever they are, should be protected, hence the need for the security agencies to up their game in the protection of Nigerians and their property.

Mr Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, called for a thorough investigation into the attack and the killings to unravel those behind it.

Mr Tajudeen noted that Zaria people are peace-loving and have been living peacefully over the years, saying the activities of the bandits should not be allowed to disrupt the tranquillity of the ancient city.

“The attack that led to the killings of our two innocent brothers at Kofar Gayan was most calamitous, horrendous, tragic, heinous and disgusting.

“It was most unfortunate that when innocent people were going about their normal and legitimate activities, others were planning evil to disturb the peace enjoyed by everyone.

“The action of those behind this dastardly act stands condemned, and I call on the security agencies to swing into action immediately to fish out the perpetrators. This evil act must not be allowed to go unchecked.

“My heart goes out to the families of those that lost their loved ones. I pray that Allah (SWT) will grant the departed Jannatul Firdaus and give the families the fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss,” Mr said.

He also commiserated with the Kaduna State Government, the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and the people of Zaria over the unfortunate incident, the statement said.

Kaduna is one of Nigeria’s states terrorised by terrorists, commonly called bandits. Killings and kidnapping for ransom are common across the state – including Zaria, the largest local government area of the state.

The terrorists target peasants in vulnerable communities in the state, and many have fallen prey to the kidnappers. Some have been killed in captivity, while others were freed after ransom payment.

The insecurity has remained unabated despite the Nigerian government’s efforts to check criminality.

