The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 25 February 25 election, Peter Obi, has congratulated a former governor of Edo State, John Odigie Oyegun on his 84th birthday anniversary.

Mr Obi, in a tweet, Saturday, also commended Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki for establishing an institution in his honour.

“My Family and I join other Nigerians to celebrate a most distinguished Nigerian, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, on his 84th birthday. We equally thank the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for honouring Chief Oyegun with the establishment of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) being commissioned today” he said in a statement by his media office on Saturday.

Mr Obi said that Mr Oyegun, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a committed and patriotic Nigerian.

“With an Economics degree in 1963 and joining the Federal Civil Service, he devoted his life and career to a better Nigeria rising to the position of a Federal Permanent Secretary in 1975 at the age of 36,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor recalled that Mr Oyegun served in the Cabinet Office, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In assessing Nigeria’s poor performance in key governance indicators such as rule of law, regulatory quality, government effectiveness, voice, and accountability, Mr Obi noted that the establishment and commissioning of JOOPSA are most auspicious, and naming it after Mr Oyegun is most deserving.

He added, “With the socio-economic growth and development of a society determined largely by the effective formulation and execution of government policies, providing the required training to our civil servants with selfless and accountable leaders like Chief Oyegun as a role model is most commendable and in line with our demand for a New Nigeria that we see as possible.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

