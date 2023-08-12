The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, approved the deployment of Olusola Odumosu as the new commandant of the corps in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The spokesperson of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, stated this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Afolabi said the redeployment was aimed at repositioning NSCDC in FCT command “for more effective service delivery.”

Mr Odumosu takes over from Peter Maigari, who is embarking on a strategic course at the National Security Institute for the next one year, the statement disclosed.

Announcing Mr Odumosu’s deployment at the corps headquarters in Abuja, the spokesperson quoted Mr Audi as directing “that both the handing and taking over between the outgoing and incoming commandants should be concluded latest by Tuesday, 15 August, 2023.”

Mr Audi lauded Mr Odumosu for his “absolute commitment and display of professionalism in his duty,” adding that the latter demonstrated the “virtues of hardwork, tenacity, dedication and loyalty.”

Until his deployment as FCT commandant, Mr Odumosu was the director of public relations of the NSCDC.

Mr Odumosu also held the first ever strategic communication workshop (STRACOMM 2022) for all zonal commanders, State Commandants and public relations officers in all the corps’ formations which paved the way for more strategic, innovative service delivery and partnerships with both local and international media.

Odumosu pledges transformation

In his response, Mr Odumosu promised to remain “committed to the ideals and vision of the” Commandant General “in transforming, repositioning and driving the Corps to an enviable height.”

“Odumosu reiterated that with the support of the corp’s leadership, he is ready to move the FCT command forward by breaking new grounds through unwavering commitment to the accomplishment of NSCDC’s mandate in the Federal Capital Territorry,” the statement added.

The new FCT commandant of the NSCDC is a Fellow of the National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), as well as the International Institute of Public Relations, London, UK, among others.

Meanwhile, the commandant general has approved the appointment of Mr Afolabi, a chief superintendent of corps (CSC) as the new director of Public Relations (DPR) for the NSCDC.

Mr Audi was said to have tasked the new spokesman to work hard like his predecessor and consolidate on his legacies.

NSCDC CG DEPLOYS ODUMOSU AS NEW FCT COMMANDANT.

In a bid to rejig, revamp, restructure and reposition the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command for more effective service delivery, the Commandant General (CG) of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, has announced the redeployment of the service spokesperson, Commandant Olusola Odumosu as the new helmsman for the FCT Command.

Announcing his deployment at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja, the CG directed that both the handing and taking over between the outgoing and incoming Commandants should be concluded latest by Tuesday, 15th August, 2023.

Commandant Odumosu takes over from Commandant Peter Maigari, who has been nominated and thus proceeding on a strategic course at the National Security Institute for the next one year.

Dr Audi commended Odumosu for his absolute commitment and display of professionalism in his duty. He extolled the virtues of hardwork, tenacity, dedication and loyalty exhibited by him while working at the National headquarters.

The CG informed that his tenure as Director of Public Relations of the Corps witnessed a lot of innovations that strengthens the Corps’ image with a corresponding increase in the level of social acceptability nationwide.

Odumosu also held the first ever strategic communication workshop (STRACOMM 2022) for all Zonal Commanders, State Commandants and Public Relations Officers in all the Corps’ formations which paved the way for more strategic, innovative service delivery and partnerships with both local and international media.

Responding, the new FCT Commandant, thanked the CG for counting him worthy of providing leadership for the FCT Command at this time.

He assured that he would remain steadfast, hardworking, resolute and committed to the ideals and vision of the CG in transforming, repositioning and driving the Corps to an enviable height.

Odumosu reiterated that with the support of the Corp’s leadership, he is ready to move the FCT Command forward by breaking new grounds through unwavering commitment to the accomplishment of NSCDC’s mandate in the Federal Capital Territorry.

The new FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu is a Fellow of the National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), as well as the International Institute of Public Relations, London, UK, among others.

The CG has approved the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC) Babawale Zaid Afolabi as the new Director of Public Relations (DPR) for the Corps.

He charged the new spokesman to work hard like his predecessor and consolidate on the legacies set by him in order to raise the bar of performance and transformation of the Public Relations Unit at the NSCDC National Headquarters and all formations nationwide.

