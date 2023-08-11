The police in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria, said they have killed three suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imufu, a community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects were behind the killing of two personnel of the Neighbourhood Watch Group on 21 August in Umuagama, Enugu-Ezike, another community in the council area.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the gunmen were killed Thursday morning when a team of police operatives serving in the council area raided a camp belonging to the IPOB and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network.

The police spokesperson said, on arrival at the camp, the suspects engaged the police operatives in a shoot-out.

“However, three of the hoodlums were neutralised in the ensuing gunfight, while many others escaped with varying degrees of severe gunshot wounds,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said preliminary investigation further revealed that the gunmen had made several attempts to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in some parts of the council area.

The illegal order is usually enforced by a faction of the IPOB, believed to be led by a Finland-based pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa.

Four pump action guns, one locally fabricated revolver gun, a pistol, six live cartridges, military camouflage uniforms, fabrics of IPOB insignia, and objects suspected to be amulets were among the items recovered by the gunmen, according to the police.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the police to rid out unrepentant criminals in the state, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Ammani lauded the operatives for successfully executing the operation just as he charged them and others to remain firm, resilient and maintain the tempo of crime fighting in the state.

The police commissioner appealed to residents of the state, particularly owners of medical facilities in the council area, to support the police by promptly reporting individuals seen with gunshot wounds for immediate action.

