North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has replaced his military’s top general and called for increased weapons production, expansion of military drills, and preparations for the possibility of war, according to multiple media reports Thursday.

Mr Un made the comments at a meeting of the Central Military Commission, which discussed plans for countermeasures to deter North Korea’s enemies.

During the meeting, he stressed that the military must acquire “more powerful strike means” to bolster his nuclear deterrent and make speedier deployments of those weapons to combat units, Associated Press reported.

He called for the country’s munitions industry to step up mass production of various weapons and systems, and for the military to actively conduct “actual war drills” to digest those systems and enhance its war-fighting capabilities, Associated Press quoted KCNA as saying.

Last week, the North Korean leader accelerated his weapons demonstrations, which have included the testing firings of more than 100 missiles since the start of 2022, driving tensions on the Korean Peninsula to their highest point in years.

Associated Press experts said his nuclear push is aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power so he can eventually negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

Photos released by KCNA showed Mr Un pointing at Seoul and areas surrounding the South Korean capital on a map.

North Korea, which has defied all UN sanctions, is set to stage a militia parade on 9 September, marking the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic. North Korea has a number of paramilitary groups it uses to bolster its military forces.

On the other hand, the US and South Korea are scheduled to hold military drills between 21 and 24 August, which the North sees as a threat to its security.

