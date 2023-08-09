The member representing FCT-North Constituency in the House of Representatives, Joshua Obika, has urged the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to redress the lopsidedness against the territory in its recruitment process.

Mr Obika also reiterated his commitment to offering development-oriented representation through partnership with all agencies that have bearing on the welfare of FCT residents.

He stated these indications when he paid a courtesy call on the Commissioner representing FCT and Niger State in the Commission, Shehu Danyaya.

Mr Obika expressed worry over the allotment to Abuja of only one-third of what the states receive during recruitments.

He therefore, requested to know if there was any grounds known to law why FCT should be treated as such.

He drew attention to Section 299 of the Constitution, which enshrined that the provisions of the Constitution shall apply to the Federal Capital Territory as if it were one of the states of the Federation.

Mr Obika stressed that FCT today has more population than many states as well as posts a greater number of qualified manpower than most states of the federation who receive thrice what is given to Abuja.

The lawmaker cited Abuja’s hosting of the seat of the federal government agencies as well as its sacrifices in terms of land and other resources as a major reason it should be given a special consideration compared with the states when it comes to recruitments.

He stated, “It is very worrisome to observe that Abuja is downgraded into a third rate status when it comes to recruitment into the Federal Civil Service,” he said.

Mr Obika, therefore, appealed to the commission to take urgent measures to redress the lopsidedness being meted out to the FCT in the interest of fairness and justice.

He also drew attention to the recent nomination of a minister from the Federal Capital Territory describing it as a positive recognition of the long standing demands by FCT residents for a proper consideration and representation in the Federal Executive Council.

He urged the FCSC to emulate the good example of the federal government by redressing the imbalance.

Earlier Mr Danyaya welcomed the visitor and indicated that the mandates of the FCSC include to recruit, promote and discipline all Federal Civil Servants.

Mr Danyaya disclosed that whenever there are vacancies in the Federal Civil Service, FCT is allotted one-third of whatever is given to the states of the federation.

The commissioner said that it had been so long before he assumed office probably because while the states elect three senators, FCT only elects one.

Mr Danyaya said the Federal Civil Service Commission, unlike other commissions such as the Federal Character Commission, has 15 commissioners because commissioners represent groups of two or three states.

This, he indicated, explains why FCT/Niger State has one commissioner. These representatives are rotated among the constituent states at the expiry of the tenure of each serving commissioner.

He noted that the commission has been up and doing in the discharge of its mandate and ensures observance of the federal character principle in all recruitments into the Federal Civil Service.

He thanked the lawmaker for the visit and pledged to work with him towards ensuring that both FCT and Niger State get their dues from the commission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

