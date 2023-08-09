The Ekiti State government has rolled out palliatives for the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on residents of the state.

These measures are aside from the N500 billion earlier announced by President Bola Tinubu to provide relief for Nigerians following the hike in petroleum prices.

The Chairman of the State Palliatives Committee and Commissioner for Finance, Akin Oyebode, announced the measures on Wednesday.

They include:

“Payment of one year’s leave bonus for State and Local Government workers.

“Payment of one month’s pension arrears for State and Local Government pensioners.

“Implementation of consequential adjustment for workers on GL. 14 to GL. 17 for State and Local Government workers.

“Implementation of 90 per cent CONHESS and 100 per cent Hazard Allowance for health workers at the Local Governments.

“Implementation of salary parity for clinical staff of the Hospitals’ Management Board.

“Implementation of financial benefits of 2020 and 2021 promotions for State and Local Government workers.

“Immediate payment of one-month subvention arrears to tertiary institutions.

“Provision of free shuttle buses for workers and students to ease transportation to/from work and school respectively.”

Mr Oyebode said the governor, Biodun Oyebanji, also approved the payment of N5,000 as a conditional cash transfer to 10,000 households from August to December 2023, with emphasis on aged people.

The palliatives also include the inclusion of 10,000 persons in the Ulera Wa Health Insurance programme; a food distribution programme that will commence this month; the distribution of inputs to farmers as well as financial support to small businesses and the informal sector, the commissioner said.

“The fiscal benefits of the difficult decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu are already being felt, and these interventions, an urgent and immediate response to the hardship being faced by our people, is only possible because of the additional revenues earned by the three tiers of government,” Mr Oyebode said.

“As a government, we feel the pain of our people and acknowledge those who stressed the need for an immediate response from us.

“However, the gravity of the situation required broad consultation with various groups to ensure our response alleviates the pain of the people.”

Ondo State had last week also unfurled some measures, which included free transportation for students and workers from August to December 2023 and grants to farmers and small-scale businesses.

