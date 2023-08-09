The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned till 4th September after the parties closed their cases in the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

The petition is challenging the declaration of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state.

The petitioners closed their cases after calling 94 witnesses and tendering over 200,000 documents, while the first respondent, INEC, called no witnesses.

Mr Abiodun, the second respondent, called six witnesses, while the APC, the third respondent, called four witnesses.

Testifiers

Among the four witnesses of the APC was Yemi Adelani, who was the party’s state collation agent in the election: Ifede Ifetayo, collation agent for Ikenne LGA and Sulaiman Ayobami, who was its Sagamu LGA agent.

They were led in evidence on Wednesday by the APC counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), and cross-examined by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) representing Mr Abiodun, Goddy Uche (SAN), standing in for the petitioners and Olumide Ogidan who represented INEC.

In closing the APC’s case, Mr Oyetibo said, “Having carefully examined the evidence tendered by the petitioners and the evidence adduced by the respondents, we are satisfied that we have covered the case.”

After the submissions, the chairperson of the tribunal, Hamidu Kunaza, adjourned the proceeding till 4th

September, for the adoption of the final written address.

